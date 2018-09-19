Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: How They’re Preparing To Start A Family In Tennessee

Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth are revamping their new 33.5-acre Tennessee property, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why they’re taking this project so seriously!

Miley Cyrus, 25, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, are giving HGTV a run for its money. The engaged couple is busy flipping their 33.5-acre homestead in Tennessee, which Miley bought for $5.8 million in August of 2017. And not for fancy getaway purposes! “Miley and Liam have been spending a lot of time at the home she bought last year in Tennessee,” a friend of Miley’s EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “It’s a gorgeous five bedroom home that’s only a few miles from the town of Franklin, where she grew up.” That’s right. Miley and Liam, who became engaged for the second time in 2016, are hunkering down!

Their new country abode also boasts 6,869 square feet (not counting the surrounding wooded area), a pool and a mini golf course, according to real estate database Zillow. “Miley and Liam have been in full on nesting mode,” the “Malibu” singer’s friend continues. “She’s been redecorating the place and slowly making it over into her dream home.” And there might be a reason why Miley’s taking this project so seriously. “Miley isn’t talking much about her plans for a family, but she has always been clear that she wants to raise her kids in Tennessee, where she grew up,” the pop star’s friend reveals to us. “She still considers that home and feels like it’s the best place to raise her kids, out of the spotlight. She’s not pregnant yet as far as I know, but it’s pretty clear she and Liam are getting ready for that next step.”

As we’ve told you, although Miley and Liam haven’t voiced their pregnancy plans, they’ve been getting busy in between the sheets! “Miley says they’ve never been more deeply in love than they are right now. They’ve been having a lot of hot baby making sex, that’s part of what’s really brought them closer than ever,” a friend of Miley’s EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Aug. 28. “They’ve both agreed that they’re at the place in their lives that they’d actually be ready if she got pregnant.” Miley was even photographed holding a fan’s baby on Sept. 14 in Tennessee. Redecorating the house, posing with a baby, having “baby making sex” — is it baby fever season?