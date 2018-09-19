Melania Trump ‘Furious’ Over Stormy Daniels’ Comments About Donald’s Penis: It’s ‘Plain Wrong’

Melania Trump is extremely humiliated and angry over Stormy Daniels’ comments on Donald Trump’s penis in her new tell-all book and she wants the blonde stripper to disappear.

Melania Trump, 48, is feeling the negative effects over Stormy Daniels‘ shocking comments about Donald Trump‘s penis in her new book Full Disclosure, and she just wants the whole controversy to go away. Stormy apparently compared Donald’s “smaller than average” penis to a toadstool in the book and explained that her alleged sexual affair with the now president was “the least impressive sex” she ever had. “Melania feels embarrassed over the disgusting remarks made by Stormy regarding the Donald’s penis,” a D.C. insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Melania feels like Stormy’s description of his penis is rude, disrespectful and just plain wrong. Melania is furious over the ridiculous statements and she wishes Stormy would be quiet and go away.”

In addition to the sexual affair allegations, Stormy claims Donald offered to put her on his reality show The Apprentice in exchange for sleeping with him and even explained that he could get a cheat arranged so she could appear on more episodes of the show. Donald has denied Stormy’s claims but her book threatens to reveal even more alleged facts that could turn the entire situation even worse.

Melania has been publicly quiet about the scandal surrounding Stormy and Donald since it came to light but it’s reportedly been hard for her to deal with. Now that Stormy’s tell-all book is set to come out next month, the first lady seems to be bracing herself for even more negative publicity against her husband. As Donald’s wife and mother of his child, we can understand why Melania would feel so uncomfortable with the allegations and it definitely must be hard to stay positive when such humiliating details arise.