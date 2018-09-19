Adam Levine is going to the Super Bowl! Even though the NFL season has JUST started, Maroon 5 has reportedly been booked to perform at the Super Bowl!

It’s too far in the season to know which two football teams will go head-to-head at Super Bowl 53. However, we now have our halftime show performers, as Maroon 5 have been booked to perform during the NFL’s biggest, sources confirm to Variety. This follows an early report from Us Weekly, as sources claimed that the band had “pretty much accepted” the offer to perform during the Feb. 3, 2019 event. Reps for the group and NFL didn’t immediately respond to Variety’s comments, and we’ll update this post with any new information.

Is this the earliest that the NFL has reportedly picked a Super Bowl halftime performer? Maroon 5 will follow Justin Timberlake’s performance at Super Bowl 52, which lacked the any major controversy (save for the Prince “hologram” that some thought was in poor taste) Of course, no one performs at the Super Bowl by themselves. Everyone from Beyonce to Katy Perry tends to bring out a guest or two. With Maroon 5 recently finding chart success with “I Like It,” their collaboration with Cardi B, will she be on hand when the group hits the field of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia?

There’s also their song “Don’t Wanna Know” with Kendrick Lamar. There’s also their song “What Lovers Do” with SZA. Actually, since Maroon 5 could bring out anybody at this point. Huh. So, no matter which team makes it to the Super Bowl, one thing’s for certain – the halftime show will be full of some surprises.

