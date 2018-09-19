Maroon 5 Planning Epic Collaborations For Super Bowl Halftime Show: Rihanna, Cardi B & More

Maroon 5 is reportedly set to hit the stage for 2019’s Super Bowl! But who will the hit rock band team up with for one of the biggest performances of the year? We’ve got all the details!

They’ve got the “Moves Like Jagger”, so it’s no wonder Maroon 5 may be hitting the stage for 2019’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. And now a source close to the band is revealing EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife the odds that Maroon 5 – Adam Levine, 39, Jesse Carmichael, 39, Mickey Madden, 39, James Valentine, 39, Matt Flynn, 48, PJ Morton, 37 and Sam Farrar, 40 – will perform in the middle of the NFL’s biggest game on Feb. 9, 2019. “Since the halftime show is sponsored by Pepsi, a few logistics have to be made to make sure that Maroon 5 will actually be able to do the halftime show. But the contract is pretty much signed for them to do it, but it would be premature to say it is 100%. Its more like 99%,” our source said.

And who might be rocking out alongside the three-time Grammy Award-winning band on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl 53? “The NFL has told them that they are more than welcome to add any one they have collaborated with in the past to join them on the show. So Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar are all possible,” the insider continued. We’re just less than a month into the 2018-19 NFL season, but this exciting news already has us shook!

“All hands are on deck because they have collaborated with tons of people and let’s not forget Adam’s friends from The Voice will probably help out as well,” the pal added. “They want to have it have a feel like the Super Bowl halftime show with Aerosmith in 2001 where various acts were all a part of it and many fan bases could enjoy.” OMG! Maroon 5 will join the ranks of Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and Whitney Houston if they decide to step out during the most-watched television event in the U.S. every year.