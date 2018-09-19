Kylie Jenner Reveals She Wasn’t ‘Trying’ To Keep Pregnancy A Secret: I ‘Did It For Myself’

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy seriously under wraps but it turns out that she wasn’t even ‘trying’ to keep it a secret. She explained in a preview for ‘KUWTK’ that she became more private ‘for myself.’

We all know that Kylie Jenner went her entire pregnancy without speaking publicly about it or sharing any photos of her bump until after she gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster. But it turns out that she wasn’t even “trying” to keep the whole thing a secret. In a preview for the Sept. 23 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shared by E!, Kim and Khloe Kardashian discuss how impressive their little sister’s private pregnancy was.

“The funnest game ever is the Kylie pregnancy game,” Kim confessed. When Khloe asked her why, she said, “Just to see what people think. Like, there were pictures of her out on TMZ and she looked so skinny.” Khloe explained that the reason the lip-kit mogul looked thin in the photos were because they were taken face-on. “If they got a side shot it would have been over for her,” Khloe added. Kim even called Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott after seeing the pictures to let them know there were photos of the expectant mother on the Internet.

As we now know, Kylie was able to maintain her privacy for the entire nine months, thanks to her tight-lipped friends and family. “Your pregnancy has been the best kept secret of our generation,” Kim told the Kylie Cosmetics owner in a confessional. “Like, I’m not trying to keep a secret, I’m really doing this for myself,” Kylie admitted. “Your friends deserve awards, ’cause seriously, now you know you have some real ones,” Kim gushed. “‘Cause that wouldn’t have happened in my day.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!