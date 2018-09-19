Kylie Jenner, 21, Reveals She Just Ate Cereal With Milk For The 1st Time & Fans Are Baffled

You read that right! Kylie Jenner, a 21-year-old woman, has never eaten cereal with milk. Fans had A LOT of questions when she revealed this on Twitter!

Kylie Jenner‘s an almost-billionaire, a mother, a makeup mogul, an Instagram hottie, and a reality TV star. And yet, she’s never experienced one of the simplest of food staples: cereal with milk! Seriously, how is that possible? After dropping that bombshell on Twitter, she was required to answer a few followup questions from fans who were truly baffled by the strange revelation.

The most important question — why has she never put milk in her cereal? Like, how is that even possible? Simple: she’s always liked dry cereal, she tweeted, and “never bothered to put milk” in it. But, she confessed that the combination is “life changing.” As for the combination that rocked her world? Good old Cinnamon Toast Crunch and regular milk. However, she’s willing to try almond milk after one of her followers suggested it.

And now for the only question that really matters: does Kylie put cereal or milk in the bowl first? She passed the test — it’s cereal first! Oh, thank god. Despite the magical experience, she confessed that she’s not entirely turned. She still prefers dry cereal, but “milk was cool once i gave it a chance.” What a wild ride this has been.

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

It’s certainly great to hear that she’s indulging in some sugary Cinnamon Toast Crunch, too, considering that she reportedly only consumed 1000 to 1500 calories a day to lose the last of her baby weight! Kylie lost a ton of baby weight early on, according to a source who spoke to Life & Style, but she was determined to keep up with her sisters. Eat as much cereal as your heart desires, girl!