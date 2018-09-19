KISS Kicks Off The ‘AGT’ Finale With A High-Energy Performance Of ‘Detroit Rock City’

What a way to start the show! KISS took the stage to kick off the’ America’s Got Talent’ finale…and they totally brought the energy!

The America’s Got Talent finale is jam-packed of amazing performances, and there was no better way to start things off than with KISS taking the stage. The rock band performed at the top of the show, and they brought the crowd to their feet as they jammed out. The guys took the stage even before host Tyra Banks, and they introduced her to the audience in the middle of their show. The judges, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, also entered the theater during the performance.

This epic performance came ahead of KISS’ upcoming farewell tour. “This is going to be our last tour,” they teased onstage. “It will be the most explosive, biggest show we’ve ever done. People who love us — come to see us. If you’ve never seen us — this is the time. THIS will be the show!” KISS’ lead singer, Gene Simmons, confirmed the farewell tour in April. The dates have not been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to kick off in 2019.

Meanwhile, this performance was just the beginning for the finale of AGT. The finalists will all take the stage with some of the biggest names in entertainment, and by the end of the show, a winner will be crowned!

With musicians, magicians, acrobats, comedians and more left vying for that final prize, it really could go to anyone. We’ll be on the edge of our seats as we wait to find out how this one concludes!