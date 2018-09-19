Kim Zolciak, 40, Undergoes Breast Reduction & She’s ‘Feeling Fab’ — See Her 1st Post-Surgery Pic

Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Sept. 19 to reveal a photo of herself in bandages and admitted that she had breast reduction surgery.

Kim Zolciak, 40, is feeling a little lighter and loving it! The reality star took to her Instagram story on Sept. 19 to reveal she underwent breast reduction surgery and even shared a pic of herself post-surgery sporting bandages. “Part of the itty bitty titty commitee [sic] thanks @dr.hochstein,” she captioned the pic, which showed her laying in bed in a special bra with the bandages underneath. “I went smaller and Dr. [Leonard] Hochstein did them,” Kim told US Weekly referring to former Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein’s husband. “He did my boobs four years ago and I loved them. I just wanted a cup size smaller. I’m in Miami recovering now. Feeling fab at 40!!” Kim explained that she’ll tell the full story of the surgery on her podcast House of Kim, next week.

Dr. Hochstein seems to be Kim’s go-to surgeon for many of her procedures so it’s no surprise that she would go to him for the reduction. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member previously talked about her plans for the reduction on a July episode of her podcast. “I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that,” she said on the air. “I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture is terrible, I’m getting older …. I was thinking of going from like a DD to like a C.”

In addition to her breast reduction, Kim recently got attention for her face looking different in a new pic she posted to Instagram that showed her celebrating her husband’s birthday. Many fans compared her to Kim Kardashian and although there was speculation that she may have had a procedure done to her face, Kim insisted she just gained some weight.

Kim’s always been open about the plastic surgery she’s had done over the years and it’s been an inspiration to many of her fans. She doesn’t feel the need to hide that she’s had things done to keep her confidence up and we comment her for being so honest!