Khloe Kardashian Visits Kanye West’s Office In Workout Gear After Rap About Wanting To ‘Smash’ Her

Khloe paid her brother-in-law a visit on Sept. 18 sporting a seriously hot gym ‘fit. See her sexy look for yourself!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Scott Disick, 35, were both in Calabasas on Tuesday visiting Kanye West‘s offices. For business or for pleasure, we don’t know, but we love that these three hang out! The pair showed up separately, but while Scott sported an all-black outfit with white Nike sneakers, Khloe kept things colorful! She wore a pink and orange windbreaker, pairing the bold jacket with black biker shorts and a matching corset bodysuit. Hot, hot, hot! The Kardashian sis had her hair down in loose waves and accessorized her comfy casual outfit with sunglasses, silver jewelry and a pink purse.

She’s been serving looks right and left ever since giving birth to her first baby True Thompson in April. She bounced back from pregnancy ridiculously fast and didn’t waste any time before rocking crop tops, bikinis and sports bras on social media. On her blog, she revealed that she lost 33 pounds in her first three months post-pregnancy. Although she’s still got 17 to go, we can’t imagine her looking more phenomenal than she already does. Talk about a hot mom!

So it’s no surprise that Khloe showed up to Kanye’s office looking this incredible. Although we can’t help but think about his recent NSFW lyrics about Kim Kardashian‘s sisters — Khloe included. They may be family now, but the rapper said, “You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of ’em!”

It’s clear this fam is super close — close enough to crack NSFW jokes about each other! Even Kim Kardashian didn’t mind her husband saying he’d have sex with her sisters, a source close to the star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim knows where Kanye’s coming from when he writes lyrics like that,” the insider said. “She knows it’s just his schtick, and it doesn’t bother her in the slightest.” Phew!