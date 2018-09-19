Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Moving Back To Cleveland’ With Tristan Thompson As Relationship Is ‘Great’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly getting ready to move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson as the NBA season starts and feels confident in their relationship despite their previous struggles.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is in a different place when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 27, and she’s so convinced it will work that she’s reportedly agreed to move back to Cleveland, Ohio with baby True to be with him. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been working hard to rebuild her relationship with the basketball player and after a close summer in Los Angeles together, she feels things are a lot better than they used to be. “Khloé and Tristan are great,” a source told People. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

Now that the NBA season is starting, the “vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland,” the source continued. “He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters. It’s not going to be easy for her. But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

Although the move seems to be coming out of nowhere, Khloe has reportedly been planning to move back all along and only considered living in Los Angeles to be a summer thing. “It’s their home,” a second source says of Cleveland. “But True will still spend plenty of time with her cousins and family in L.A. They’ll travel back and forth.” It’s good to know that Khloe and Tristan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, have been able to overcome the shocking alleged cheating scandal that made things rocky for them earlier this year. We continue to wish them the best!