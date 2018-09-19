Are ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Karine & Paul Expecting Baby #1? See Pic That Has Fans Convinced

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle kept their marriage under wraps for awhile — are they doing the same with their first pregnancy? See the evidence for yourself!

What an odd way to pose! 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle posted a photo with his wife Karine Martins — and an American Airlines employee — from the airport on Sept. 18 and he held a bag in his hand at just the right height to cover her stomach. “Thank you @americanair and your first class customer service from Latoya Correa. She was able to solve all of our problems and concerns,” he said, but fans cared more about a possible baby bump than they did the couple’s travel experience. “That bag placement,” one fan wrote. “Could they be more obvious?” Another added, “Obviously she’s preggo! Why else would he put that in front of her belly?”

Seems like an awkward stance to us, so we’ll be on the lookout for a confirmation from the couple. Although they showed off a baby bump picture months before, Paul and Karine didn’t specify whether or not they were just expecting or Karine had just had too much to eat. Things only got more confusing when Paul deleted the suspicious photo. Whether his wife is pregnant or not, hiding the news wouldn’t be out of character for the couple. They did the same thing when they finally tied the knot!

Maybe they decided not to steal the thunder from all of the other 90 Day Fiance stars expecting — because there are a lot! Aziza and Mike Eloshway revealed that they had a baby on the way just last week, and Paola and Russ Mayfield have been sharing sexy bump pics all summer long!

Hopefully Paul and Karine release an official announcement soon. If they are expecting, we’d love to hear how the couple is feeling about this exciting news!