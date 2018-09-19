Justin Bieber Friends & Family ‘Insisting He Slow Down’ His Relationship With Hailey Baldwin

While Jusitn Bieber can’t wait to make Hailey Baldwin his wife, his friends and family are telling him to pump the brakes on the speed that their relationship has moved at.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s romance went from zero to engaged at record speed. They just started dating in June after a brief romance in early 2016, and by July 7 the Biebs had popped the question. Now that the couple has applied for a marriage license, friends and family realize this wedding is happening soon and wishing he’d not make such a race towards the altar. “Justin doesn’t feel like he is rushing into anything and it bothers him when friends or family question his actions or insist he slow down,” a source close to the 24-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He knows in his heart that Hailey is the only one for him, for the rest of his life, and it saddens him out when anyone tries to judge or question him otherwise. Justin does not think he is rushing into anything. He has always wanted to be a father and he knows marrying Hailey is the best thing in the world and will make an amazing mother to his kids. He feels lucky to have her and can’t wait to start a family with her,” our insider adds.

The “Sorry” singer has always seemed to know Hailey was the one, even when he wasn’t ready to be a fully committed boyfriend to her. In a 2016 interview with GQ, he revealed “I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. I just don’t want to hurt her.”

Whoa! Talk about prophetic. At the time Justin added, “Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility.” The Biebs has since taken a seemingly indefinite break from any upcoming album plans and can’t stand touring. Now that he’s had plenty of downtime over the last year, he’s finally been able to make his personal life his biggest priority. He just wants to be a husband and father, while being an international pop superstar is secondary to his life.