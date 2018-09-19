Julie Chen: Why She’s Staying On As ‘Big Brother’ Host After Leaving ‘The Talk’

In the wake of her husband’s alleged sexual misconduct scandal, Julie Chen left ‘The Talk.’ Yet, she’s still the host of ‘Big Brother,’ and that’s reportedly not going to change anytime soon.

Julie Chen, 48, will remain as the host of Big Brother because, as sources told TMZ, CBS doesn’t want her to go and she reportedly wants to stay. Though her husband – former CBS chairman Les Moonves, 68 – stepped down from his executive position after he was accused of sexual misconduct, CBS insiders tell TMZ that the network doesn’t want to punish her for Les’s alleged misdeeds. So, she’s reportedly going to finish out the current season of Big Brother, and the plan is for her to return.

Of course, CBS could decide to cancel Big Brother, but “the ratings are still good,” according to TMZ, and the “all-important demos are strong.” A renewal is certain, and sources connected to Julie tell TMZ that she would “absolutely finish the season” and wants to return for future season. As to why she’s willing to stay on Big Brother but had to leave The Talk, TMZ theorizes that the Big Brother shooting is less demanding, allowing her to spend more time with her husband and son (which she said was a priority in her teary, good-bye message to The Talk.)

Secondly, the publication points out that Big Brother is more scripted, whereas The Talk is a chat show where sexual harassment is often discussed, which would make things awkward for Julie. On Big Brother, she won’t have to worry about anyone bringing up the allegations that her husband forcibly kissed and touched four women during business meetings (or the accusations that he “physically intimidated” two other women, while allegedly threatening to derail their careers.)

“I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together,” Julie said in a recorded message that aired on the Sep. 18 episode of The Talk. “I will always cherish the memories we shared. Most important, I want to thank the viewers for allowing me into your homes every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for. For everyone behind the scenes, I send you my love. I will miss you all very much.” As for her possible Talk replacement, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, 47, is reportedly lobbying hard to get the seat, as she’s “working overtime” to land the gig.