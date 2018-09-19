Joe Alwyn Spills On His ‘Very Private’ Relationship With Taylor Swift For The 1st Time

Joe Alwyn finally opened up for the first time about his private relationship with Taylor Swift in a new interview with ‘British Vogue’.

Joe Alwyn, 27, spoke out about his almost two-year relationship with Taylor Swift, 28, for the first time in a new interview with British Vogue and he definitely seems to want to continue keeping their love as private as possible. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Joe said in the interview when asked about his relationship with the “Delicate” singer. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Joe’s preference to not say much is not surprising considering he and Taylor secretly dated for many months before the romance leaked in May 2017. Since then, they’ve been photographed going on dates and spending time together on vacation. The British actor has also been seen at some of Taylor’s shows on her Reputation Stadium Tour but he tends to stay in the shadows among other concertgoers and not drawn major attention to himself.

In addition to being known as Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe is known for his impressive work in films. The blond hunk recently suited up at the Venice Film Festival to promote his new film The Favourite which also stars Emma Stone. From various interviews he’s done in the past, Joe seems to want to be taken seriously as an actor in a competitive industry and doesn’t want to just be known for who he dates in his personal life. Since he’s dating one of the biggest stars in the world, we bet it’s tough to keep his love low key and away from the spotlight but we’re glad he’s trying his best and staying true to his acting career!