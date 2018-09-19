Jessica Simpson Cradles Her Big Baby Bump In Skintight Black Shirt — New Pics

Jessica Simpson stepped out in a tight black top that showed off her growing belly just one day after announcing that she’s pregnant with her third child. See her bump here!

Jessica Simpson‘s baby bump is, well, bumpin’! Just one day after announcing that she’s expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, Simpson stepped out in New York City cradling her growing belly. For the outing on Sept. 19, the expectant mother looked radiant in a black skintight turtleneck under a patterned blazer that was left open, showing off her bump. Simpson completed the look with leggings, over-the-knee leather boots, a Celine tote bag and massive cat-eye sunglasses.

The singer announced her third pregnancy on the morning of Sept. 18 with two photos of her kids Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, participating in a gender reveal. In the first photo, the pair stood by two large polka-dot balloons, looking eager to pop them open. In the second image, the pair were surrounded by smaller pink balloons, revealing that Simpson is expecting another daughter. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Simpson captioned the second post. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Even though this outing only took place about 24 hours after her pregnancy announcement, this isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen Simpson’s bump. Hours after the reveal, the Dukes of Hazzard star shared a face-on photo of her holding her stomach while wearing a floor-length dress. “My Baby Love” she captioned the sweet picture.

The news that Simpson is expecting a child came as a surprise to many as she previously confessed that she wouldn’t be having anymore children. “We got an IUD. Nothing is going to get into that uterus,” she told Ellen DeGeneres back in May 2017. “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that.” Looks like this mommy changed her mind!