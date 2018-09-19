Jennifer Lopez’s Sexiest Swimsuit Looks: Abs, Sideboob & More

The sun’s still out, so one thing’s for sure: Jennifer Lopez is strutting her stuff somewhere in a hot bikini! See pics of JLo’s sexiest swimsuits EVER here!

Jennifer Lopez is 49 years old, but she looks better than ever! When she’s not performing onstage in Las Vegas or taking the MTV Video Music Awards by storm, the singer and actress loves to relax on the beach. Throughout the years, JLo has picked an alluring array of swimsuits that perfectly flatter her (perfect) figure. We’ve picked out some of our favorites in the gallery above!

JLo recently posted a couple selfies while she lounged by the pool in an incredible orange one-piece that flaunted her flawless butt and legs. She struck a pose and flexed to show off her body in the backless suit, which featured cutouts on the sides and a plunging neckline. That famous butt was complimented by high-cut, thong bottoms. That suit is barely there, and somehow even sexier than if she was wearing a string bikini!

She’s famous for her butt, but obviously, JLo is stunning from head to toe. When she’s flexing in that orange swimsuit, her biceps are popping and her thighs are totally muscular. Her fitness regimen is actually fairly easy to replicate. It’s just good ol’ fashioned diet and exercise! She stays tight and toned with cardio and clean eating, and abstains from caffeine, smoking, and alcohol. She also stresses the importance of getting a peaceful, full eight hours of sleep every night. When you’re tired, you crave carbs and make poorer food choices! No wonder she looks half her age!

