Heidi Klum Sizzles In Super Sexy Black & Blue Jumpsuit On ‘AGT’ Finale

Slay, Heidi Klum, slay! The supermodel and ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge wowed on the finale in a sexy black and blue jumpsuit.

Welcome to the AGT stage, the queen of fashion — Heidi Klum! The 45-year-old America’s Got Talent judge looked amazing on the Sept. 19 finale in a black jumpsuit with delicate blue floral detailing. To spice up her look, her sleeves were feathered! Her blonde hair was super sleek and straight. Her makeup, as always, was perfection!

The night before, Heidi slayed in a strapless feather dress. She showed off her long legs and toned arms in the sexy outfit. Heidi always looks great, but she has really been killing the fashion game this season on America’s Got Talent! Before the finale started, Heidi posted an Instagram photo of her look. She posed alongside KISS, who opened show, with her tongue out and everything. “So excited for @kissonline to be on the #AGTFinale tonight,” she captioned the fun photo!

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Heidi after the Sept. 18 episode, and she admitted that the talent this season has taken the show to a whole new level. “A lot of them have a chance to win,” Heidi said. “A lot of them. And I don’t think anyone was a letdown tonight because that happens sometimes, you know. When you do the finale, the nerves are at the peak, so I think a lot of people crumble under the nerves because this is their last, very last chance, but I feel like they all brought their A-game. All of them.