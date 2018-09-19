Heather Locklear Admits Addiction Is ‘Ferocious’ 3 Mos. After Arrests & Hospitalization

Heather Locklear made a heartbreaking comment about the dark side of addiction – and her own personal loss – in a message she shared with her fans.

Heather Locklear, 56, is getting very real about the dangers of addiction. The former Melrose Place star paid tribute to a friend she has lost in an emotional Instagram message on Sept. 19, writing, “Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down. Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest In Peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart emoji].”

Heather didn’t indicate who “Josh” is, or how or when he died, but her message is very timely, given her own public turmoil. Just three months ago, in June, Heather was arrested on suspicion of battery after she was accused of attacking a cop and the emergency personnel called to her home following reports of a disturbance. She was later hospitalized, according to TMZ, which also quoted sources who said that the mom-of-one was allegedly intoxicated at the time of her arrest. A day later, on June 25, multiple outlets – including E! News – claimed the actress was seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

The latest arrest was not the first time she was taken to jail in 2018. On Feb. 25 police were called to her Thousand Oaks, Calif. home and she was arrested on a domestic violence charge after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend Chris Heisser. She entered rehab for treatment in March, according to PEOPLE. “Heather is in treatment for addiction,” a friend told the magazine, adding, “Everyone hopes she gets well, that she gets better.”

On Sept. 19, Heather’s fans sent their love and sympathy in response to her heartbreaking message about her friend Josh. One person wrote, “I’m sorry to hear about your loved one. I hope you know a whole lot of people are pulling for you, Heather. You deserve the best.” Another follower simply added, “YOU GOT THIS.”