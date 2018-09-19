Glennis Grace & Bebe Rexha Team Up For Red-Hot Rendition Of ‘Meant To Be’

Talk about girl power! ‘AGT’ finalist Glennis Grace and Bebe Rexha joined forces to sing Bebe’s song with Florida Georgia Line. These ladies need to collaborate ASAP!

Bebe Rexha and Glennis Grace’s voices blended so beautifully during their performance on the America’s Got Talent finale. Glennis was the first finalist to hit the stage on finale night, and she set the bar high. Bebe started out the performance by singing her hit “I’m A Mess,” but she was soon joined by Glennis.

The ladies then started singing “Meant To Be,” Bebe’s monster hit with Florida Georgia Line. Their rendition was fun and full of so much girl power. Glennis looked right at home on stage during the performance. She was truly “meant” to perform! Can we also talk about Glennis’s amazing silver pants? They sparkled on stage!

Glennis is competing against 9 other finalists in hopes of becoming the season 13 champion. The additional finalists include, Courtney Hadwin, Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, Vicki Barbolak, Samuel J. Conroe, Daniel Emmet, Brian King Joseph,Zurcaroh, Zurcaroh, and Duo Transcend. Everyone has really proven they’re worthy of winning. This season has had the toughest competition yet!

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Glennis about how she stays confident amidst so many singers on AGT. “I always try to focus on myself,” she said. “I know there are a lot of great singers here but if I get distracted by that then it wouldn’t be a good thing. I have to do my thing properly and I want to give it 100% every time on stage and if I get worried about my other contestants then that is not a good thing. So I love them because they are really really good and I know they are tough and it is going to be tough but I have to do me.”