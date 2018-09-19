New Fall Makeup — Brand New Launches From Fenty Beauty, MAC, Wander & More

Whether you need a fast-acting zit zapper, mega-pigmented makeup, or new nail polish shades for fall, there are a ton of amazing new beauty launches! See our faves right here!

The fall is a time for a new beginnings. We go back to school, switch our wardrobes, and hopefully, possibly, fall in love. Just like with the new year, the fall is a huge launch time for major beauty brands. This year, we’ve got things we’re obsessed with from some of our favorite brands like MAC, Fenty Beauty and Hard Candy. MAC’s new collaboration with designer Brandon Maxwell launched in conjunction with his Spring 2019 fashion show, on September 8. The Texas-inspired collection has 5 pieces, and everything is gorgeous.

Fenty‘s new fall launches include RiRi‘s already-famous Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, which she wore at her annual Diamond Ball in New York City. Some budget friendly picks include Hard Candy’s Earth Tone Eyeshadow Palette, which is highly pigmented and contains 15 shades for only $10. The eos Crystal Lip Balm is a clear sphere that is super hydrating. The balm is under $5 at the drugstore, and Cardi B is a fan of the brand!

If skincare is more your thing, you need to pick up the new Glossier Zit Stick. The powerful acne fighter reduced the size of pimples for 83 percent of those surveyed after just 3 HOURS. Talk about a miracle stick. The individually wrapped M–61 Hyraboost HA Serum Pads are super hydrating for the girl on-the-go. Speaking of traveling, we’re obsessed with the two new face masks from Wander Beauty. See over 50 new skincare and makeup launches for fall in the gallery attached above!