Eminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly: Why Some Fans Think They’re Faking Their Vicious Feud

Is everything we know a lie?? A new rumor’s going around that Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are actually faking their feud! Here’s why some fans are convinced there’s no beef.

Oh, how we love a good conspiracy theory. Some fans are now convinced that Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are faking the savage feud that’s captured headlines for a month. The evidence is mounting that their diss tracks and insults are allegedly just for publicity! Take, for example, the fact that Em and MGK are both signed to the same label, Interscope Records. They even share the same producer!

Producer Ronny J has production credits on Eminem’s diss track, “Not Alike” AND on MGK’s response track bashing Em, “Rap Devil”. Ronny also has a writing credit on “Rap Devil”. Hmm…interesting. But the plot thickens! Could this all just be going on to create buzz around their new albums? Eminem’s 10th studio album, Kamikaze, dropped on August 31; MGK’s new EP, Binge, will be released on September 21. You have to admit; a fake feud is one of the most tried and trued ways to get people talking, and it always works.

Their feud could also be 100% real, of course. MGK ruffled Em’s feathers six years ago when he tweeted that his then-teenage daughter, Hailie Mathers, was “hot as f**k.” Yeah…that didn’t go over well. But then why did Em wait half a decade to fire back? He released Revival in 2017, and it didn’t mention MGK at all. But his diss on Kamikaze‘s “Not Alike”, he raps, “And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f**k you are, Kelly/I don’t use sublims and sure as f**k don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

MGK responded with “Rap Devil” three days later, and while the response was fiery… it was a little weak, to be honest. Em took the opportunity to fire back again with “Killshot“. The cover art for the single is a pic of MGK’s face as a shooting target. Yikes. They’ve traded verbal barbs in interviews and online since, and it seems that there’s no end.

Honestly, we’re divided on this one. We’ll let you form your own opinion on the matter!