Trump Says Hurricane Florence Is ‘The Wettest We’ve Seen’ & Voters Mock Him

Weekend Editor

Oops he did it again! President Trump is being mocked online, after his comments about the ‘wetness of water’–following Hurricane Florence, have people collectively scratching their heads.

Donald Trump posted a video, on Sept. 18, praising first responders for their efforts after Hurricane Florence ravaged the Carolinas, but one of his remarks has left the internet saying, “WTF?” After referring to the hurricane as “a nasty one…a big one,” Trump went on to say that it was, “one of the wettest we have seen from the standpoint of water.” Um, what?

Well, Twitter is having a field day and many users have responded with comments of their own, even using Trump’s own syntax against him. “One of the most dishonest presidents we have ever seen from the standpoint of dishonesty…,” wrote one user, while another mocked the President’s intelligence. “A classroom of second graders could have written a more thoughtful and coherent statement,” they wrote.

Earlier in the day, Trump offered up some additional praise for his administration on Twitter, but not without taking a stab at the Democratic party. “Right now, everybody is saying what a great job we are doing with Hurricane Florence – and they are 100% correct. But don’t be fooled, at some point in the near future the Democrats will start ranting…” In addition to being criticized over his poor choice of words, Trump is also receiving backlash over his response to Hurricane Florence versus the United States’ response to Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico a little more than a year ago. Many thought the United States was too slow to help the commonwealth and in the last year, over 3,000 fatalities have been reported, which Trump, sadly, has denied.

Hurricane Florence made landfall in the United States on Sept. 14 and has left a slew of damage in its wake. At least 37 people have died from storm-related incidents and over 343,000 people in North Carolina alone, have been left without power. Floods have been record breaking and entire towns are covered in water. Millions of people evacuated and officials are warning them not to go home yet, as it’s just too dangerous. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the hurricane.