‘AGT’ Finalist Courtney Hadwin Reveals Why She’s Stressed Over Season 13 Finale Performance

Courtney Hadwin will be performing again on the ‘AGT’ finale, and she admitted that it was ‘stressful’ not know who she would be performing with as late as the day before!

Courtney Hadwin will be hitting the stage one more time during the America’s Got Talent season 13 finale on Sept. 19. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the 14-year-old after her finals performance on Sept. 18, and she revealed she hadn’t been told yet who should would be performing with! “I think I’m going to be up all night,” she told HollywoodLife. Courtney’s excited for the challenge, though. “I think it’s kind of stressful, but it will be a bit more new to me as well to be able to go through something like that,” she added. “I’m going need to do that stuff in the future.”

The Sept. 19 finale will including appearances from KISS, Placido Domingo, Lindsey Stirling, Bebe Rexha, David Spade, Matt Iseman, and Akbar Gbajabiamila. The show will also feature a special song contribution written by Garth Brooks.

The 14-year-old British singer performed Tina Turner’s classic “River Deep – Mountain High,” and judge Howie Mandel said he was witnessing a “superstar in the making.” Courtney admitted that it “felt amazing” to get such feedback from the judges. “I just felt in myself that I stepped it up, and I think the judges felt like I stepped it up, too,” she said.

Courtney also noted that she’s going to miss America’s Got Talent after it’s over, regardless of the outcome. “I’m actually going to miss the hard work that I’ve had to put into it and having something to work on everyday and meeting all the new friends I’ve made as well,” she told HollywoodLife. However, Courtney said she’s excited to “be able to release my own music” going forward. We can’t wait to hear it! The AGT season 13 finale will air Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.