How To Get Chrissy Teigen’s Wavy Lob At The Emmys In Just A Few Easy Steps

At the 2018 Emmys, Chrissy Teigen rocked a trendy, wet lob, and now, you can get the exact look with tips from her hairstylist!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, looked so glam and gorgeous at the Emmys! Chrissy’s longtime stylist and BFF Jen Atkin did her hair and then posted the look on her Instagram, writing “My gal pal who finds time to launch great kitchen goods at Target, come out w cookbooks (available where books are sold), raise 2 children, do carpool runs AND present at the Emmys” adding, “oh and her husband [John Legend] was there too I guess.” As you know, Jen is the founder of The OUAI haircare line. Here is how to get Chrissy’s exact look.

From Jen:

“1. Prep damp hair with VERNON FRANCOIS Mist Nourishing Water throughout and OUAI Volume Spray on roots.

2. Blow dry using the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Professional edition with styling concentrator attachment on medium heat and medium airflow.

3. Use a small VERB round brush.

4. Attach The Hair Shop clip in extensions.”

“5. Flat iron using the confidante AMIKA flat iron to create soft bends in hair.

6. Scrunch Paul Mitchell Super Clean Sculpting Gel into dry hair.

7. Apply OUAI Hair Oil to ends.

8. Set the look with a generous amount of Kevin Murphy Session Hairspray.”

Notice how Jen used hair extensions even with Chrissy’s short hair. They aren’t just for length — they also add volume and fullness. Chrissy’s gorgeous makeup was done by Mary Phillips, who used NUDESTIX, Becca Cosmetics and La Mer. “For Chrissy‘s Emmy look we wanted the eyes to be the focus, smudgy and sexy but in a very soft way. Nothing over the top, just a beautifully smoked out look,” she told us.