Chevy Chase Slams Present Day ‘SNL’ & Says Will Ferrell’s ‘Not Funny’: It’s The ‘Worst S***’ Ever

‘Saturday Night Live’ is on such a comedic roll that it just won an Emmy. But founding player Chevy Chase is slamming the show as having the ‘worst f***ing humor in the world.’

Comedian Chevy Chase was one of the founding players of Saturday Night Live. He was the OG Weekend Update host and opened every show of the 1975 season with “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night.” While he only spent a year and a half on the iconic late night sketch show, he’s now bashing it as SNL enters its 44th season.“First of all, between you and me and a lamppost, jeez, I don’t want to put down Lorne or the cast, but I’ll just say, maybe off the record, I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f***ing believe it,” Chevy told the Washington Post in a new interview, referring to creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

“That means a whole generation of sh*theads laughs at the worst f***ing humor in the world,” he continues. “You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse sh*t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.” Mind you Chevy’s most long running joke on the show was playing then-President Gerald Ford falling down all the time, which pales in comparison to the brilliance of Alec Baldwin‘s current Emmy winning portrayals of Donald Trump.

The 74-year-old then went on to critique other comedians who used SNL as a launching pad to mega successful careers like the one Chevy had in the 1980’s with classic comedies like Caddyshack and National Lampoon’s Vacation. He dissed Will Ferrell‘s George W. Bush impression on the show, saying he’s “Just not funny. Makes $25 million a picture.” Jealous much?

He then gave super backhanded comments about two of the show’s greatest female stars. Of Tina Fey he said “I liked Tina. I didn’t see what all the folderol was about. She was good.” FYI “folderol” is just a fancy word for fuss so he’s basically saying he doesn’t see what the big deal was about her.

Chevy then tried to give a compliment to Kristen Wiig and came across as completely clueless about her current career. “I liked her a lot. She had two things going for her. She had clear-cut chops, and she was pretty, too. But what happened to her? Where did she go?” he asked. Umm, she’s starring as the villain in the next Wonder Woman movie as Cheetah, so her career is doing just fine thank you.

Chevy comes across as really bitter. When he was asked when the show was last funny he said, “I’d have to say, that after the first two years, it went downhill, Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess. That’s a horrible thing to say. But certainly I never had more fun. I really loved it and enjoyed it. I didn’t see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year.”