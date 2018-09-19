Hot Pink Is Having A Major Moment: See Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin And More Rock The Vibrant Color

There’s a reason CEOs and Emmy winners are rocking hot pink. It’s the boss lady shade of 2018, as Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Thandie Newton demonstrated. See pics, here.

Of all the statement colors, hot pink takes the throne. Only our boldest Barbie and Bratz dolls earned the honor of rocking this shade. With boss ladies being the theme of 2018, this rule applies even more to celebrities! Kylie Jenner, 21, wore CEO statement pants for her Kylie Cosmetics photo shoot in August: hot pink PVC. Of course a Forbes cover star would wear such an overt shade in an equally extra fabric! Then there was Nicki Minaj, 35, who sat front row at Opening Ceremony’s spring 2019 show on Sept. 10 in a bustier dress by Vex Clothing. Not only was the dress’s hot pink hue appropriate for the singer of “Barbie Dreams” and “Barbie Tingz,” but her sassy shade sent the same message as Kylie: She’s the queen, and not just on the radio. Now take a look at stars who decided to use hot pink as their statement maker on the red carpet!

Rihanna, 30, wore a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress that packed on layers of frills on Sept. 14. The festive pink color and ruffles were appropriate, since she was showing up to her own fiesta: the one year anniversary party for Fenty Beauty! The CEO has good reason to celebrate, since her company is going head-to-head in sales with Kylie Cosmetics (yes, the company that’s making Kylie a near billionaire) as of Jan. 26, our sister site Women’s Wear Daily reported, based on research from Slice Intelligence. With Rihanna’s music and business track record, hot pink was the only color in the “Lemon” singer’s league.

Other iconic ladies wore bright pink to make their entrance on the red carpet. Thandie Newton, 45, stepped out to the 2018 Emmy Awards in a bright pink Brandon Maxwell gown. An elegant cut in a daring color, Thandie made the right choice. You know, seeing that she later picked up her trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Maeve in Westworld! Fun fact: Gigi Hadid, another super name, also modeled the same dress for the designer’s show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8. Then there was Tracee Ellis Ross, 45, who also wore a hot pink number on the Emmys carpet. The Black-ish actress went for more va-voom, sparing no scrap of fabric in her voluminous Valentino haute couture gown. Nicole Kidman, 51, wore an equally daring Valentino dress to the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11!

Allow more of Hollywood’s baddest babes show you how it’s done in hot pink by clicking on our gallery above! We’re telling you, this shade isn’t for the timid.