Carmen Electra, 46, Shares New Nude Photo & Proves She Hasn’t Aged Since ‘Baywatch’

Once again, the ageless Carmen Electra has posed nude and she looks flawless. The ‘Baywatch’ star showed off her incredible body by wearing absolutely nothing in a set of sizzling snaps!

The 46-year-old Carmen Electra looked twenty years younger than that in the trio of pictures she posted to her Instagram page on Sep. 19. The photos – tastefully blurring out her nipples and any other parts that would have her violate Instagram’s terms of service – had the Playboy model pose with a white towel and nothing else. Really, there was not a stitch of clothing on Carmen as she flaunted a figure that would make anyone jealous. Since a picture is worth a thousand words, there was nothing Carmen needed to say to explain why she was posing naked, as she only captioned these shots with the name of the photographer.

For many of her fans – who had to pick their jaws off the floor – Carmen didn’t need a reason to pose naked (especially with her smoking hot body.) The former Baywatch star started sharing pictures from this photoshoot on Sept. 17. She shared one picture of her on a purple satin sheet that looked like it was one of her old Playboy centerfolds. Carmen posed naked for the magazine throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, appearing on the cover at least three times. This recent shot, though, might have been her hottest yet.

Even when Carmen put on some clothes, she still looked incredibly hot. She donned a patriotic bustier top for a series of photos involving her and a motorcycle. Though she remembered to lace up her knee-high boots, she “somehow” forgot to put pants on. No pants? No problem.

Carmen’s new nude photos were the latest in the series taken by Eli Russell Linnetz. The photographer was the man responsible for the series of naked Lady Gaga photos (remember those?) and he’s reportedly the person behind Kanye West’s Yeezy 6 campaign that also featured – you guessed it – naked models.

“I think every woman has parts about their bodies that they feel confident about, and then other parts that they don’t feel as comfortable with,” Carmen told Fox News in 2017 after rolling out her own lingerie collection. “You have to know your body and how you want to look,” she continued. “You do that by trying everything on. For me, I love corsets…unless I’m around the house, then I want something really comfortable and soft. But whatever makes you feel best.”