Cardi B’s Still Furious With Nicki Minaj After NYFW Fight: Spent All Night In Studio Recording Diss Track

Cardi B is not letting go of her anger for Nicki Minaj after their infamous fight during New York Fashion Week and she’s using her music as a way to get back to the fellow rapper.

Cardi B, 25, is still reeling over her fight with Nicki Minaj, 35, at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week and she’s putting the negative energy into a new diss track! “Cardi B is still furious at Nicki and she is coming after her in a new diss track which might be released very soon, maybe even in the next few days or later this week,” a hip hop insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Cardi was in the studio working all night last night on the track which is full of heated words. She has been feeling inspired to get a few things off her chest because she has never felt more disrespected and motivated at the same time. New music is coming soon and Nicki better brace for impact.”

It sure sounds like Cardi is doing what she can to get back at the “Superbass” singer. After walking out of the party with a huge bump on her head, the new mother proved she’s willing to do whatever it takes to stand up for what she believes in. Shortly after the fight, Cardi took to social media to defend herself and explain that she did what she did because Nicki was allegedly talking ill of her baby daughter Kulture. Nicki denied the claim on her radio show, Queen Radio and pointed out that Cardi is an alleged liar.

Cardi’s diss track won’t be the first time she’s dissed Nicki. She recently took to social media to post a photo of top hip hop album sales for the year and pointed out that “numbers don’t lie” indicating her album Invasion of Privacy was on the list and Nicki’s album Queen was not. The post came after Nicki posted a series of tweets claiming she had the top album in the U.S. It will be interesting to see what Cardi’s diss track will say but either way, we’re sure she’ll have a lot of fans jumping to hear it!