Bristol Palin Claps Back At Farrah Abraham’s Copycat Diss: ‘You Could Not Pay Me To Be Like You’

Oh snap! Bristol Palin is firing back at Farrah Abraham’s claims that she’s trying to be just like her. We’ve got the new ‘Teen Mom’ star’s amazing clap back.

Farrah Abraham has not been kind when it comes to Bristol Palin taking her place on Teen Mom OG. The 27-year-old mother of one claimed the Alaskan was trying to be a copycat of her, telling Us Weekly on Aug. 20 that “I think I’m watching Girl, Interrupted. She moved to the same place I live. I’m actually scared. I want to stay away from that.” Not so fast says Bristol, 27, who has come out swinging that no one could pay her to be anything like the reality star turned porn actress and adult sex toy entrepreneur.

In an interview on Jenny McCarthy‘s SiriusXM radio show this week, Bristol told the host that initially she felt sorry for how people treated Farrah. “I watched the show and I kind of felt bad, like — I know how it feels to be judged off the bat, like — I feel like I walk into a room and people are like, ‘Oh’ — just whispers, you know?” The mother of three continued, “So I always watched the show and I’m like, you know, maybe she’s just misunderstood. You know, poor girl. I feel so bad because I feel the same way.”

It wasn’t until Farrah opened her mouth to trash Bristol that she changed her opinion of the adult video actress. “And then after it was announced that I’m on the show, and it’s just like [imitates] ‘Oh she’s trying to be me.’ It’s like, girlfriend, you could not pay me to want to be anything like you,” she revealed. “Honestly. So no, I’m not trying to be like her.”

‘This is the only time I’m going to address it because I can’t stand people like that, that are just, like, searching for attention. So it’s poke, poke, poke. It’s like, no, you’re like that on the show because that’s how you are.” Farrah was canned from Teen Mom OG in 2017 after producers gave her the ultimatum of staying on the series or risk being let go for a planned one woman online sex act show. She refused to back down from her porn career so it was bye bye Farrah.