Lindsey Stirling & Brian King Joseph Join Forces For Electric ‘AGT’ Finale Performance

Talk about an epic collaboration! Lindsey Stirling and Brian King Joseph performed together on the ‘AGT’ finale, and finalist Duo Transcend also made a special appearance!

WOW! While waiting to find out if he’s the winner of season 13 of America’s Got Talent, Brian Joseph King had the incredibly opportunity to perform with none other than Lindsey Stirling during the show’s Sept. 19 finale! Brian has been wowing us with his electric violin skills all season long, and Lindsey added a whole new level to his performance. The pair played their instruments with speed and precision during the live show, matching one another to perfection. In the background, another finalist, Duo Transcend, performed an incredible trapeze routine. AMAZING!

Brian is one of ten finalists still in the running to become the winner of this season of America’s Got Talent. Of course, it won’t be easy. His competition includes four singers (Glennis Grace, Daniel Emmet, Michael Ketterer and Courtney Hadwin), two comedians (Vicki Barbolak and Samuel J. Comroe), an acrobatic group (Zurcaroh), a trapeze group (Duo Transcend) and a magician (Shin Lim). All ten acts wowed judges Heidi Klum, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel during part one of the finale on Sept. 18, so we’ll be waiting on the edge of our seats for Tyra Banks to announce the winner at the end of tonight’s episode.

For his finale performance, Brian gave an epic rendition of “Heartless” by Kanye West on his electric violin. Lindsey was actually in the crowd showing her support for the 26-year-old during his performance, and afterward, she took to Twitter to urge her fans to vote for him.

“He killed it,” Lindsey wrote, adding the number that people could call to vote. “Let’s help him win this thing.” Looks like we’ll find out tonight if her help paid off!