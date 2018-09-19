Brad Pitt Sees His Children ‘Every Other Day’: Details Of Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed

Brad Pitt has been getting to spend a lot of time with his kids amid his custody battle with Angelina Jolie. A new report claims he sees his six children ‘every other day.’

Brad Pitt has been spending more quality time with his six kids as his and Angelina Jolie‘s custody battle rages on. With their temporary summer custody agreement over and their court-ordered child custody evaluation still in the works, Brad, 54, “has the children every other day,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The source noted that the Fight Club actor’s visits with his children is still monitored by officials from the Department of Children and Family Services, but he’s been given plenty of time with them. He sees Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, “four hours a day on school days and 12 hours on nonschool days” and is “active with the kids” when he’s with them. Since Maddox is 17, he is free to make his own decisions on which parent he spends his time with.

The report of this arrangement comes just weeks after the Maleficent star, 43, cut ties with her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser. “Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children,” Angelina’s spokeswoman said in a statement to People at the time. The source told Us that this change in counsel was “another delay in the process” of finalizing a custody agreement.

Since Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, Brad “continues to work on himself, his sobriety and being a present father,” another source tells the magazine. “He’s maintained faith in the process throughout,” the first insider adds. “He’s hopeful that at the conclusion, he’ll have joint custody of the children. All Brad wants is to be a present dad and coparent with Angelina.”