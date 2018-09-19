Batman’s Penis Appears In Latest Comic — See Very NSFW Pic

We’ve seen it all now – literally! Fans of Batman (and other curious folks) can catch a glimpse of the caped crusader’s penis in the new DC Black Label comic, ‘Batman: Damned #1.’

Yes, comic book characters do have private parts and on Sept. 19 the world learned exactly what Batman’s penis looks like. Just in case you were wondering what Bruce Wayne looks like underneath his black cape and bodysuit, pick up a copy of the latest installment in his adventures, namely DC Black Label’s Batman: Damned #1. Leaf through the pages and it’s there, in all its glory. SEE THE NSFW PICTURE OF BATMAN’S PENIS HERE!

So why are we now disrobing the character beloved by children and comic book nerds everywhere? Apparently, it’s because the writer Brian Azzarello and the artist Lee Bermejo wanted to go down a more mature path, according to The Blast. But the nude pic is not just some unnecessary naked drawing – an excuse to see Batman’s most private part. According to the plot he strips down once he gets home to the Batcave and checks that he hasn’t been injured. Batman’s penis is nowhere to be seen in the censored, online version of Damned #1, though. If you want to have a permanent record of Bruce Wayne’s member for your own private collection, you have to grab the hard copy first edition of the comic.

Predictably, the reaction to Batman’s penis was swift on Twitter. Fans were divided between being shocked, amused and bemused by all the fuss. One person tweeted, “Everyone surprised Batman has a penis, like what’d ya’ll [sic] expect from a mature Batman comic?” Another fan joked, “Finally on break at work and hopped on Twitter to find out Batman is out here swinging his penis in everyone’s face.”

Finally on break at work and hopped on Twitter to find out Batman is out here swinging his penis in everyone’s face #ShlongHalloween #Batman #BatmanDamned — LBG of the Lazy Nation #XboxAddict💚 (@LazyBlackGamer) September 19, 2018

Technically we could say that we’ve seen Batman’s penis before, because Ben Affleck (who played the caped crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016) briefly flashed his in a naked shower scene in the 2014 movie Gone Girl. So, in a way, Batman: Damned #1 is late to the party! We’ve seen it all before.