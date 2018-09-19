Aubrey O’Day Spreads Legs & Poses Topless In Sexy Pic: Showing Pauly D What He’s Missing?

Aubrey O’Day may have just posted her sexiest photo yet! The singer posed topless in a racy new snap as her past relationship troubles with ex, Pauly D airs on ‘Marriage Bootcamp’! See it here!

Pauly D, 38, Aubrey O’Day, 34, is sizzling hot in her latest Instagram photo! The singer posed topless with her legs spread, modeling her Fashion Nova fit on September 18, and we have to say, she’s looking mighty fine. Her blue-themed snap featured an animated butterfly sitting on her arm, as she strategically covered her breasts with her right forearm. See the sultry snap below!

Aubrey donned deep blue eyeshadow in the new photo captioned, “don’t be wasted before the celebration.” The Danity Kane crooner appeared unbothered, despite her ongoing turmoil with her ex, Pauly D. The pair dated for nearly two years before splitting in July 2017. However, Aubrey and Pauly are currently on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars together (airing now), because they thought they’d be able to work things out.

While the show was supposed to have a positive effect on their relationship, Pauly told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, that it only taught him why they shouldn’t be together. “You get to see why that relationship didn’t work and you will see why,” Pauly said while visiting our New York City offices on September 10. “It was a rollercoaster and that’s why it’s better that we didn’t keep the relationship going. You’ll see how rocky it got.”

Aubrey O’Day poses topless, modeling Fashion Nova pants on Instagram, September 18, 2019.

Meanwhile, we also chatted Aubrey in early September, who also weighed in on the show. She told us that she wanted a “non-toxic” relationship with the MTV star. “I wanted to either figure out how to make my relationship a healthy, non-toxic place, or I wanted to figure out how to have tools to be okay with identifying that my partner wasn’t for me, and feel strong enough to get out,” she said.