Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Have ‘Secret’ Custody Meeting — The Urgent Reason She Reached Out
Are Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie turning a new leaf? A new report claims that they held a secret meeting in an attempt to improve their co-parenting skills!
It’s been nothing but bad blood between Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, since their split back in September of 2016, and as their vicious custody battle rages on, the pair’s relationship seemed irreparable. However, the two stars are now ready to hash things out, according to a new report. “Brad and Angelina actually set up a secret meeting at her house,” a source told ET. “It’s the first time they have truly gotten together to make things work since their group therapy with the children. Brad and Angie’s meeting was a success. They are going to stay with the plan set forth through the courts,” the source added.
The report of turning tides between Angelina and Brad comes just weeks after the Maleficent star, cut ties with her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser. “Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children,” Angelina’s spokeswoman said in a statement to People at the time. With a new lawyer, and an olive branch extended towards Brad, it looks like Angelina is ready to wrap this custody battle once and for all.