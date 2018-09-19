Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Have ‘Secret’ Custody Meeting — The Urgent Reason She Reached Out

Are Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie turning a new leaf? A new report claims that they held a secret meeting in an attempt to improve their co-parenting skills!

It’s been nothing but bad blood between Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, since their split back in September of 2016, and as their vicious custody battle rages on, the pair’s relationship seemed irreparable. However, the two stars are now ready to hash things out, according to a new report. “Brad and Angelina actually set up a secret meeting at her house,” a source told ET. “It’s the first time they have truly gotten together to make things work since their group therapy with the children. Brad and Angie’s meeting was a success. They are going to stay with the plan set forth through the courts,” the source added.

So – how did this secret meeting come about? It was reportedly all thanks to Angie! "Angelina decided it was time to try to make things work and Brad was relieved and very ready for the offer," the source also said to ET. "Brad has been dedicated to making peace throughout the process and now it finally seems like they are at a point where they can create a calmer situation for the kids." HollywoodLife reached out to reps of both stars, who were unable to provide comment. Angelina and Brad share six kids, Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. The pair have been in and out of courts all summer long, both hoping to obtain custody of their children. As of Sept. 19, Angelina has primary custody, with Brad having visitation rights. Brad currently sees the children "four hours a day on school days, and 12 hours on non-school days," according to Us Weekly. Since Maddox is 17, he is free to make his own decisions on which parent he spends his time with.

The report of turning tides between Angelina and Brad comes just weeks after the Maleficent star, cut ties with her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser. “Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children,” Angelina’s spokeswoman said in a statement to People at the time. With a new lawyer, and an olive branch extended towards Brad, it looks like Angelina is ready to wrap this custody battle once and for all.