Amanda Stanton’s Ex-Husband Totally ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Arrest: ‘She Left The Kids’ For This

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star may be moving on from her Sept. 10 domestic battery arrest, but her ex is reportedly still reeling from the news. Check out what Nick had to say about the mother of his two girls here!

Ex-fiancee Josh Murray, 34, isn’t the only one concerned after Amanda Stanton‘s arrest on Sept. 10. The Bachelor in Paradise star’s ex-husband also had something to say about her alleged attack on boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in their Vegas hotel. But while Josh said he was “worried” for her kids, the father of Amanda’s two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, is plain old humiliated. “I’m really embarrassed,” Nick Buonfiglio told In Touch. “It’s all over the Internet. It’s embarrassing for me and my children. It’s sad that she left the kids on her weekend and caused this drama.”

Recall that Amanda, 28, was arrested for “domestic battery.” While she gave Bobby what she thought was a “playful shove,” the police found enough probable cause to arrest and book the reality star when they arrived on the scene at 3:15 that morning. She took a glam mug shot and her rep released a statement saying, “Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.”

Looks like what happened in Vegas definitely didn’t stay there! But Amanda and Bobby seem just fine, despite all of this drama. In fact, she posted a sweet shot of them cuddling up on an ice cream date just four days later.

But her ex isn’t so convinced. “Actions speak louder than Instagram pictures,” he said. So just because she looks happy go lucky on social media doesn’t necessarily mean all is good for the couple. Her other ex, Josh, has faith in her, though! “I’ll hope she’ll get better for them,” he tweeted, referencing her two young daughters. “She can do it.” That’s the spirit!