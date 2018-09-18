Kanye West: Why He Thinks Chicago Would Be The Perfect Place To Live With Kim Kardashian & Family

Kanye West is saying goodbye to Calabasas, announcing he’s moving to Chicago and ‘never leaving again.’ We’ve got details on why he thinks wife Kim Kardashian and their kids would be happy there.

Sweet home Chicago! Kanye West, 41, dropped the mother of all bombshells when he announced on Sept. 17 that he’s moving back to his Windy City hometown and “never leaving again.” That’s a pretty big life change considering wife Kim Kardashian, 37, is a native of Southern California and the couple has raised their three kids in Calabasas. Uprooting the brood would take them halfway across the country from his children’s close cousins and Kim’s beloved mother and four sisters. But Kanye thinks Chicago is going to be the perfect place to call home for his family.

“Kanye’s latest visit to his hometown has him feeling emotional and really missing life in Illinois. Kanye loves how friendly and different all the people are in Chicago and thinks it would be a wonderful place to raise the kids…so they could share the same childhood memories as their father,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Childhood memories might be nice, but it seems really selfish for Kanye to rip his children away from their close cousins so he can have them live the life he once had. It wouldn’t be the same anyway, as his beloved mother Donda West passed away in 2007 so his ties to the city now are primarily with his musician pals from Chicago like Chance the Rapper, 25. Yeezy is an only child whose parents divorced when he was three, so it’s not like he’d have tons of family around except for a few cousins. And poor Kim wouldn’t have any family to turn to there. How will she be able to shoot KUWTK?

During Kanye’s announcement that he’s moving back home, he revealed that he and Chance are hitting the studio for a collaboration. “Me and Chance working on a brand new album. It’s called Good Ass Job,” he told a cheering crowd. So if he’s going to be busy making music, what are Kim and the kids supposed to do in a city that’s completely foreign to them where they have no friends or family?

The reality star already refused to move to the midwest when she was married to NBA star Kris Humphries. During their 72 day marriage, he said that he wanted to raise any children they had in his native Minnesota, away from all the glitz and glam of LA. Kim was so completely NOT down with that idea, refusing it outright because her career, businesses and family were all in Los Angeles. Now she has yet another husband who selfishly wants her to uproot her life and move to Middle America. So far Kim hasn’t responded publicly to Kanye’s announcement that he’s bailing on Calabasas for Chicago, and Ye made no mention on if his family was coming with him when he declared Chi-Town was now his forever home.