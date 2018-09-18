Vicki Barbolak: 5 Things To Know About The Season 13 Finalist & Comedian

Vicki Barbolak has been making us laugh all season long on ‘AGT’ season 13. Now she’s a finalist! Here’s what you need to know about the female comedian before she hits the stage again!

Vicki Barbolak, 60, is ready to take her comedy act all the way to the America’s Got Talent finals! The female comedian has become a fan favorite over the course of AGT season 13, which airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. She’ll be performing once again in hopes of winning America’s votes and — hopefully — be named the season 13 winner. Check out these 5 key facts about Vicki below!

1. She didn’t start her comedy career until she was 38. That’s when Vicki saw an ad for a stand-up comedy class. Her life changed forever after that. “I loved my first performance,” she told the San Diego Union Tribune. “It was so much fun to make people laugh. My next performance was horrendously bad, and I went on to bomb for three years. It snuck up on me that it could be a career.” She’s also an ordained minister! When she’s not on stage for her comedy, Vicki is officiating weddings!

2. Howie Mandel said she filled a comedy void left by Joan Rivers. The judge gave her quite the compliment after her very first audition. “I have always felt that there’s this huge void for female comics since Joan Rivers is no longer with us,” Howie told her. “You know something? Tonight, in this moment, you just filled that void. You really did. You’re so wonderful.”

3. Vicki has already won a reality competition! She won The Search For The Funniest Mom in America on Nick @ Nite, and she was also named a member of Jay Leno’s NBC Laugh Squad, according to her official website.

4. She jokes about being “trailer nasty.” A large part of her comedy act is joking about living in a trailer park. She had Simon Cowell, 58, LOLing about it during one of her AGT performances

5. Simon Cowell has a “crush” on her! During the semi-finals, Simon basically asked her out on a date! “Even though I haven’t got a clue what you’re talking about half the time, I do like you, I have a crush on you, and I kinda want to take you for a — what do you call it? — a Grand Slam at Denny’s,” he said. “Danny’s? Whatever it is, dinner for two for a Grand Slam, how’s about that?”