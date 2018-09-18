Julie Chen: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Talk’ Host & Ousted CBS CEO Les Moonves’ Wife

Before Julie Chen steps down from ‘The Talk’, learn more about the longtime ‘Big Brother’ host and wife to former CBS president Leslie Moonves. Here are five key facts you need to know!

Julie Chen, 47, is standing by husband Leslie Moonves despite allegations that he sexually harassed CBS staffers during his time as the CEO and president of the network. After Les resigned from his position, it was reported that his wife of nearly 14 years would also be stepping down from The Talk, the show that she’s co-hosted for eight years. Before her big announcement, which will likely happen today, September 18, learn more about the CBS staple:

1. She’s hosted Big Brother for 20 seasons. Julie has been at the helm of Big Brother, CBS’ hit reality show, for 18 years! She’s also the host of Celebrity Big Brother, as well as Big Brother After Dark. It was a bumpy beginning for Julie, with the former journalist getting the nickname “Chenbot” during the first season for her heavily scripted and sort of stilted interaction with the houseguests and the studio audience. Rough! But she’s actually embraced the silly nickname, joking in an interview that she’s proud of her “precise on-air style.”

2. She’s the moderator of the CBS talk show The Talk — for now. Julie’s been a co-host on The Talk, which premiered in 2010, along with co-hosts Eve, Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert (who created the show), and Sheryl Underwood. Previous co-hosts include Marissa Jaret Winokur (who won the last season of Celebrity Big Brother), Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete, and Aisha Tyler. Julie’s expected to announce on the September 18 episode of The Talk that she’ll be stepping down from the show in light of husband Les Moonves resigning from CBS after being accused of sexual misconduct. She will still host Big Brother, though.

3. She married CBS head Les Moonves in 2004. She started dating Leslie Moonves, the president and CEO of CBS Television, while he was still married to first wife Nancy Wiesenfeld Moonves; they got divorced in 2004. Months later, Julie and Les married in Acapulco. They had son Charlie Moonves in 2009. Julie signed off from Big Brother recently, after the sexual misconduct allegations surface, by saying “I’m Julie Chen Moonves” — something she’s never done before.

4. She started her career as a CBS intern alongside Andy Cohen. Yes, that Andy Cohen! Julie interned at CBS Morning News alongside the now-Watch What Happens Live host in 1990. She would go on to anchor the news show a decade later. She worked as a desk assistant at ABC NewsOne in 1991, then promoted to a producer right out of college in 1992.

5. She’s standing by her husband despite the allegations. When the sexual misconduct allegations first surfaced, Julie immediately jumped on Twitter to defend Les: “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the mid-90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”