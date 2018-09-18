Brian King Joseph: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing ‘AGT’ Violinist

Brian King Joseph is one of the most talented musicians ‘America’s Got Talent’ has ever seen. As the finals get underway, here’s what you need to know about Brian!

Brian King Joseph, 27, is one of your America’s Got Talent season 13 finalists! The electric violinist has kept us enthralled with his incredible performances over the course of the season. Check out these 5 key facts about the Los Angeles native before he competes in the AGT finals.

1. He’s an electric violinist. His nickname is “The King of Electric Violin.” He is also self-taught and produces his own material, according to his NBC bio. He started playing the violin and piano at age 4 and trained classically. He’s the full package!

2. He suffers from neuropathy. Brian was diagnosed with the severe nerve disease that causes him to lose feeling in his hands and feet in 2012. He opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his fight. “I definitely have had to pull myself up from seriously hard days when it comes to pushing my body through, and then doing it again the next day and the next day,” Brian said. “But, for me, I believe very much in just pushing through it. I think that’s one of the only ways to move on with life with the disease that I have. Because, like I said before, I think a big reason why I’m able to still play and keep that muscle memory is because I keep doing it. I don’t want to let that die. The thing is, doing that causes me a lot of pain because I’m literally holding my nerves back from going completely numb, and I’m trying to deal with them, but they’re fighting against me every step of the way, and it’s excruciating pain, but the adrenaline that I can get while I’m playing helps you push through that you know, when people are out there.”

3. Simon Cowell told him that he could win the competition. “Brian, this has been an interesting night,” Simon told Brian. “This was in such a different league to everything we have watched. You are incredible. This was star power for me. So dramatic. After that, I think you can actually win this show. I totally respect you.”

4. He has received praise from huge celebs. Chris Brown, Fetty Wap, Machine Gun Kelly, Mike Posner, Snoop Dogg, and Keke Palmer have all recognized Brian’s extreme talents.

5. Brian performs incredible covers of hit songs. The violinist posts his amazing covers on his YouTube channel. He’s performed covers of songs by XXXTentacion, French Montana, Dua Lipa, and Drake.