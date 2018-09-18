Barbara Kavovit: 5 Things To Know About Carole Radziwill’s Replacement On ‘RHONY’

Barbara Kavovit is reportedly getting ready to replace Carole Radziwill on the ‘Real Housewives of New York’, and she has a lot to bring to the show. Here are five things you should know about her.

A new housewife is here! Barbara Kavovit is the new cast member of the Real Housewives of New York after Carole Radziwill’s departure, according to sources at People. The construction CEO is set to join the eleventh season of the popular Bravo reality series and she will be right there alongside the all the other returning housewives, including Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. Here is everything you should know about the new lady in the mix.

1.) She was born in the Bronx, NY and has a college-age son. The smart mother has made her way through life as a successful businesswoman and works hard at raising her son.

2.) She has been a leader in two construction companies. Barbara previously spent many years running Anchor Construction which is one of the largest female-owned companies in general contracting. She now is founder and CEO of another construction company called Evergreen Construction. The company offers thorough construction management services to clients in New York City and Barbara takes pride in being a female in a male-dominated trade. “Today, when I walk onto a job site I still get the looks — whether it’s a guy whistling at me or someone who tests me, because they can’t imagine that I know what I should know about [the job],” she told People in 2017. “I believe that you have to be two, three, four times better, always, than your male counterpart in this industry.”

3.) In addition to leading construction, she has designed a line of tools and has worked as an author. The tool line is called DIYVA and it consists of standard tool kits such as screwdrivers, hammers and wrenches and they are all marketed toward women. Barbara has been a columnist for the New York Daily News and appeared as a correspondent for the home improvement network on the WE network. The talented lady has also published two books about her work on homes and is currently writing her first novel, which is about a young woman who wants to build the tallest skyscraper in New York City.

4.) Although she’s a new cast member, she already has history with the RHONY. Barbara appeared on an episode in season nine of the show and during the appearance, she could be heard speaking negatively to Carole about Luann’s wedding with her now ex-husband Tom D’Agostino, Jr. “I think she has something to prove,” she said to Carole as production picked up her microphone off-camera. “She’d rather go through with it and get divorced than call it off.” Before the show moment aired, Barbara tried to go to court and prevent the network from airing it but the case was dismissed, according to Page Six.

5.) She has known and been friends with Lu ann for a long time. “She’s been friends with Luann for a while,” an insider told People. “They fell out last year as Barbara was the one who was recorded off mic talking about Tom and Luann fighting at a party. They’ve since made up.” The friendship was most likely the reason Barbara appeared on the show in the first place and could be a real factor in the reason they decided to cast her to replace Carole.