Meghan McCain Officially ‘Taking A Leave’ From ‘The View’ After Dad’s Death: It’s ‘Really Hard’ On Her

‘The View’ fans missing Meghan McCain at the table will sadly have to wait a little longer. Meghan’s officially taking a leave of absence from the show after her father’s tragic death.

Meghan McCain‘s good friend, CNN anchor S.E. Cupp, gave an update on The View host, 33, following her father, Senator John McCain‘s death on August 25. “She’s okay. She’s still working through it,” S.E. told Andy Cohen on the September 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “She’s taking a leave before she comes back into it all. It’s been really hard on her. You can watch her full WWHL interview in the video above.

The View fans have been wondering where Meghan’s been lately. Of course, they expected that she would take some time off after her father’s heartbreaking death and multiple funerals, but it’s been awhile since we’ve seen her debating at the roundtable. S.E. didn’t indicate how long Meghan’s on leave, or an expected date for her to return to the show. While we hope she takes the time she needs to grieve and heal, we certainly miss seeing her every morning on our TVs!

Meghan wasn’t in her seat during The View‘s season 22 premiere on September 4, three days after she delivered a passionate, tearful eulogy at her father’s funeral in Washington, DC. Between sobs, she honored the senator, and took a couple shots at President Donald Trump — and gave major side-eye to Vice President Mike Pence. The View season premiere was also the debut of its new co-host, Fox News reporter Abby Huntsman, who’s also Meghan’s dear friend. “Meghan is like a sister to me and this was the hardest thing she has ever been through,” Abby said on the show. “Her dad was her best friend, her dad was everything.”