Wendy Williams Slams Kourtney Kardashian For Dating Boy Toy Luka Sabbat, 20

While newly single, Kourtney Kardashian continues to fuel romance rumors with actor/model, Luka Sabbat, 20, Wendy Williams isn’t here for it! She thinks Kourtney is only parading around her apparent younger man to stay relevant! Ouch…

Rumor has it, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is dating model and Grown-ish actor, Luka Sabbat, 20 — a close friend of the Kardashian family. The two fueled romance rumors over the weekend after they were photographed out together at multiple events. And, after Wendy Williams, 54, caught wind of the apparent new romance, she said, “I don’t like it.”

Here’s what she had to say: “I think that this is about Kourtney wanting to become more interesting, because she’s not interesting on that show [Keeping Up With The Kardashians],” Wendy told her studio audience on September 18. “I don’t know that this is the way to do it. The only one who wins with this is the boy, because he’s 20, messing around with a 39-year-old mother of three. So, you get all kinds of stripes in the boys club for that, not so much in the girls club… In my mind, but 20 is not even an effort — You don’t even have to tell him anything besides you have goldfish and pineapple juice.”

The newly single Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sparked rumors of a romance with Sabbat after the pair dined and partied together over the weekend. While they have been friends for quite some time, it was reported that they were getting a little too close for comfort while out with friends. First, they were spotted out at the Chateau Marmont hotel on the night of September 14, where they reportedly cozied up together. Then, Kourt and Luka hit up Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy, for dinner in LA, before heading to a hotel together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat head to dinner at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, California on Friday, September 14, 2018.

The next night, on Saturday September 15, the duo kept their events going when they attended the grand opening of the TAO Chicago. Kourtney looked sexy in a silver mini dress at the event, where she and Luka were and Luka were joined by Kardashian family friends, Malika Haqq and Jonathan Cheban.

While Kourt and Luka have yet to confirm they’re dating, the rumors continue to say so. As you may know, Kourtney and her ex Younes Bendjima split after two years of dating in late July, although their breakup went public on August 7. The exes were spotted out together after their split, outside Bui sushi restaurant in Malibu on September 3. However, Kourt is still single, as far as we know!