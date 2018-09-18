Trevor Noah: Why He Thinks Donald Trump Is The ‘Undisputed Comedy Champion’

‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah was in LA for the 2018 Emmys, and he told us EXCLUSIVELY why he think President Donald Trump is the current king of comedy.

Donald Trump‘s presidency has been pure gold for late night comedy show writers. The 72-year-old’s daily foibles have made for monologues that can pretty much write themselves. With Washington D.C. in total chaos, we caught up to The Daily Show hos tTrevor Noah at the Variety Pre-Emmy party on Sept. 15 and asked him who he thinks is funnier, Democrats or Republicans. “It depends on what we’re judging the funny on. I think Donald Trump is the undisputed comedy champion, he doesn’t try, and I think that’s what makes him a champ, is that he’s effortless,” he EXCLUSIVELY revealed.

Each side is funny in a different way. Democrats are funny in that they trip over themselves so much, in times when you feel like it’s an obvious win. Then Republicans are funny because they seem to have abandoned every single principle that they based themselves on, so it’s been really interesting, watching people contort themselves in the era that we’re experiencing right now. In terms of who’s funnier, I think the crown moves back and forth every day, but the champion is undisputed, and he’s in the White House,” Trevor added.

The Daily Show was up for Best Variety/Talk Series at the 2018 Emmys and the 34-year-old host was on hand in the audience to represent onstage if the show’s name was called. It was a super tough field, competing with TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. John’s show came out on top, taking home his third Emmy in a row.

In 2015, the Television Academy created the category, splitting it from Outstanding Variety Series to include one award for talk and variety, while another was designated for sketch comedies like Saturday Night Live. The Daily Show in Jon Stewart’s last year at the helm took home the award, but former TDS correspondent John Oliver’s HBO show has won ever since. When his name was announced, the camera panned to the audience to show Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, who were sitting near each other with “him again?” looks of disappointment on their faces as they politely clapped. It’s gotta suck doing a new show five nights a week and losing to a guy who only does one on Sunday nights.