Susan Lucci, 71, Shows Off Toned Legs & Fit Body Wearing Low-Cut Swimsuit In New Mag Spread

Erika Kane is going to live forever! Susan Lucci slays in a new photoshoot where she is completely unretouched and she looks so flawless at 71 years old!

Susan Lucci, 71, looks sexier than ever, and is completely Photoshop free in the October issue of Harper’s BAZAAR. The All My Children star has become an unexpected fitness influencer, and she’s embracing it! “I’m a private person by nature, so at first I really didn’t think [social media] was for me. [While on vacation in St. Barts] I put on a bikini, my husband took some pictures, and a friend of mine said, ‘You need to post this shot on Instagram!’ The reaction was very unexpected — and sooo flattering. After the pictures came out –and they went everywhere — it occurred to me that Instagram could be a great way to stay connected to my fans.”

Susan says she feels better than ever at age 71. “I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically… What I’ve learned is that if you train hard, you can offset some of what you’ve got going against you. People look at me and say ‘Wow, she doesn’t seem old, but she is old.’ Meanwhile, the reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are.” She does keep herself looking radiant thanks to her skincare routine and a tiny bit of Botox. She uses cult-fave Neutrogena wipes to take off her makeup, and then uses a Clé de Peau Beauté cleanser and a SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum. “My dermatologist, Ellen Gendler, turned me on to [the serum]. Dr. Gendler does a great job [with Botox] — very natural. She doesn’t completely freeze your face. You still have expression, so it doesn’t look fake.”

On her diet, Susan says: “Once I started doing Pilates, I lost my taste for things like cheeseburgers and french fries. The Pro Chair is great because it allows you to do a full-body workout in just 20 minutes. You can do cardio on it too…. I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don’t eat a lot of bread and pasta. [And] I’ll have one glass of champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don’t drink at home.” She eats greek yogurt for breakfast, turkey and avocado for lunch, and salmon for dinner.