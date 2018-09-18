Stormy Daniels Compares Trump’s Penis To The Toad From Mario Kart & Twitter Explodes In Laughter

Stormy Daniels may or may not have just ruined your childhood. Her new book details her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump, & compares his penis to a Mario Kart character!

An early copy of Stormy Daniel’s forthcoming book, entitled Full Disclosure, has been obtained by The Guardian, and while there is a plethora of details surrounding her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, 72, there is one excerpt that has the internet freaking out. One paragraph gives some overly specific details of their sexual encounter, and the adult film star compares Trump’s penis to the toad character from Mario Kart! “He knows he has an unusual penis,” Stormy writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” the excerpt reads. “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion,” Stormy added. Umm, what?!

Needless to say – Stormy’s video game comparison riled up some hilarious reactions from the internet. Twitter could not get over her Nintendo reference! “I mean, having your ding-a-ling compared to any Mario Kart character is far from ideal, but I think we can agree that Toad is without a doubt the worst,” one person Tweeted. “Stormy Daniels compares Trump’s penis to Toad from Mario Kart and can someone please stop this planet I want to get off,” another said. “If I had to wake up to this disturbing image, so do you: Trump’s Penis Looks Like Toad From Mario Kart, Says Stormy Daniels,” another fan said, sounding horrified. We can hardly blame them!

While these days, Stormy isn’t shy about opening up about her history with Donald, the President has done his fair share to silence her. Stormy’s attorney has repeatedly said she was threatened to keep details of their encounter private. Stormy also said Donald’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, threatened to sue her shortly after the interview she conducted. Previously, Stormy dished on more details of her night with Donald to Vogue magazine, implying that sex with him lasted just two minutes.

These fan reactions will have us lolling all day, but needless to say – it might be a while before any of us can play Mario Kart while keeping a straight face.