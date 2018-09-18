8 Stars Over 50 Who Looked Like Bombshells At the Emmys: Angela Bassett & More

The 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet was full of breathing-taking looks! Were taking a look at the actresses who proved that style only gets better with age!

What do Angela Bassett, 60, Jenifer Lewis, 61, and Allison Janney, 58 have in common? They all wowed on the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet! Plus, all three ladies proved that looking fabulous is possible at any age, choosing to wear statement dresses that commanded attention. Between Angela’s whimsical white gown, and Jenifer’s casual kicks, these ladies proved they weren’t afraid to push boundaries this year!

Angela looked truly breathtaking as she walked the Emmys red carpet this year. In all white, the American Horror Story star looked angelic as she strutted her stuff for paparazzi. Her strapless Azzi & Osta gown featured beading on the hips, and perfectly complemented her sparkling Casadei heels. She was a vision in white! Is this how Courtney B. Vance felt on their wedding day?

Jenifer Lewis sizzled big time on the carpet as well, and daringly chose to go casual for the ceremony. In a show of support for Nike, following their controversial ad with Colin Kaepernick. “I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet.”I’ll wear Nike,” Lewis continued, pointing a finger up. “I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance. We need more [of] corporate America to stand up also. These are not dark times, these are awakening times, and we all have to wake up, she added. “Jenifer paired her branded sweatshirt with black leggings, and sneaks.

Allison dazzled in a glittering floor-length gown straight off the runway. Her fuchsia Prabal Gurung number was a sequined dream and she went all out with matching purple accessories! Her blonde tresses were swept back into a bun, and the actress added a pop of emerald to her look via a pair of dangling gem earrings. On her left hand, Allison wore an oversized jewel ring.