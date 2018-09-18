Star Brim Getting Out Of Prison: Cardi B Reveals Her BFF ‘Will Be Home Soon’

Cardi B is getting her best friend back as Star Brim is about to be released from prison. We’ve got more details on when she’s coming home.

Cardi B’s best pal Star Brim is getting out of Federal prison soon according to the rapper. The two have been best friends ever since their stripping days, and Star surrendered to authorities in June to serve time on wire fraud charges. The 25-year-old rap superstar reposted a pic of Star on Sept 18 in her prison sweats, showing off that her massive booty has held up just fine behind bars with the exciting caption “@star_brim5 will be home soon.” Cardi didn’t detail exactly when Star will be released, but it’s a quick turnaround as she was facing up to 15 years behind bars.

Star herself hasn’t revealed a release date. She posted the big booty pic to her IG earlier in the day before Cardi shared the news and wrote “IN THE FEDS AND BODY STILL SNATCHED.” Whatever prison she’s in must be a pretty minimum security one as Star has on gorgeous makeup, her hair is up in a neat bun and she’s posing against a colorful wall featuring a painting of a blue wave crashing on to a beach. You’d almost never guess she was behind bars from the pic, where she’s got a great big smile on her face. Not to mention most prisons don’t let you take pretty pics of yourself and put them up on the ‘gram. Life doesn’t look too hard inside wherever she’s being held.

Cardi hinted that something happened to her pal when she posted a photo of them together with the caption “Miss her already 😥” in early June. Then on June 5, Cardi confirmed that Star had turned herself in to do her time so she could get on with her life. “For two and a half years Star been out on bail. She got caught by the Feds and lost a lot of sh*t,” she wrote. “Shorty been prepare for this and turn herself in early cause she just want to get sh*t over with and do her time,” Cardi continued. “I mean why wouldn’t she? after she finish her bid no more probation, can travel everywhere and she can live a normal love life!”

We bet Cardi can’t wait to introduce Star to her baby daughter Kulture. She was born on July 10 while Star was serving time. You might remember Star as the person who allegedly leaked Blac Chyna’s sex tape. She admitted to retweeting the NSFW clip because it was “entertaining,” but claimed she wasn’t the source of the leaked tape.