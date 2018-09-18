‘Sesame Street’s Bert & Ernie Are Gay: Fans Go Nuts On Twitter After News Is Confirmed

It’s something that we’ve long suspected, but finally a former ‘Sesame Street’ show writer confirms Bert and Ernie are lovers. Of course fans are thrilled at the news.

They live in the same house together, sleep in the same bedroom and wear coordinating outfits. For years Sesame Street fans have suspected that their childhood faves Bert and Ernie may be more than just friends. Now, finally, nearly 50 years after its TV debut, former show writer Mark Saltzman claimed that the characters are indeed a “loving couple.” He clarified Bert and Ernie’s relationship in a Sept. 16 interview with Queerty. “I remember one time that [in] a column from The San Francisco Chronicle, a preschooler in the city turned to mom and asked ‘are Bert & Ernie lovers?’ And that, coming from a preschooler was fun,” the openly gay writer told the website. “And that got passed around, and everyone had their chuckle and went back to it. And I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert and Ernie, they were.” He went on to describe them as a “loving couple.”

Now, just because fans have been convinced for years that Bert and Ernie are lovers doesn’t mean that the news didn’t blow people’s minds. Because, really, it’s like learning that two of your favorite teachers at school are dating. Predictably, the reaction on Twitter was hilarious. “I always knew Bert and Ernie were together because who the f*ck would stay with Ernie unless they were in love?” one person tweeted. Another person wrote, “Bert and Ernie are gay af and that is the best news of the day. Can’t wait to see the MAGAts [sic] boycott Sesame Street.”

Well, not so fast. No sooner did the news start trending on Twitter than the Sesame Street team released an official statement about Bert and Ernie’s relationship status via a tweet, which read, “As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends. They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.”

Does that settle it? Not according to one fan who clapped back, “How is it that Bert and Ernie are muppets and do not have sexuality but Kermit and Piggy are in love?? Heteronormative bulls***.” Fair point.