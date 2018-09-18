Padma Lakshmi RE-WORE Her Emmys Dress For Second Time — See Sexy Red Dress

Padma Lakshmi looked ravishing in red at the Emmys, but the best part is that she recycled that dress! She first wore it back in October 2017. See what she said about the double wear below!

Padma Lakshmi, 48, looked drop dead gorgeous at the 70th annual Emmys on Sept. 17, showing off her cleavage and her toned legs with a thigh high slit. Her gorgeous red dress was by J. Mendel and really popped on the carpet. But it was Padma herself who revealed that she has worn that dress before! She rocked at the Vogue India Women of the Year Awards in Mumbai, India in October 2017. Padma tweeted, “I’m excited to wear this beautiful J. Mendel gown (again) to the Emmys 2018. The artisans’ labor and the gorgeous fabrics deserve to be treasured. Also instead of fretting so much with fittings, I’d rather go to the park with # littlehands.”

“I think in this day and age we should stop sending the message to young women and girls that we all have these endless closets of clothes we never wear more than once, especially on a red carpet,” she told PEOPLE. “The hours that it takes, the artisans’ labor and the gorgeous fabrics all deserve to be worn again and treasured. It seems wasteful not to enjoy these dresses.” She doesn’t care about being on a worst dressed list (not that she ever would be!) “What matters is the work that got us here to the Emmys. Instead of fretting so much over what to wear, I’d rather go to the park and throw a ball with #littlehands or tinker in the kitchen with her bonding over delicious food. I want to teach her that there is more to life.”

Padma frequently wears red on the carpet — it’s one of her favorite colors. Whether it’s a dating dress or a sexy pantsuit, she knows how to wear the shade! At the 2018 Emmys, she added a blue ribbon at her hip to show her support for the American Civil Liberties Union. She wore ZOYA nail polish in Marigold, a shimmery red that perfectly matched her dress.