Nintendo Tweets About Mario Kart Trending Before Realizing It’s Because Of Trump’s Penis

Nintendo posted an exciting tweet when they noticed that Mario Kart was trending worldwide! However, they backpedaled after realizing it was because Stormy Daniels compared Donald Trump’s penis size to one of its characters!

Nintendo is apologizing after the gaming brand applauded the fact that its game Mario Kart, along with the character, Toad were trending worldwide on September 18. — This is because they caught wind that the only reason the two were trending was because they were being compared to Donald Trump‘s penis size. We can’t make this stuff up.

“Yay #MarioKart and #Toad are trending on Twitter,” the verified account, “Nintendo Life” tweeted. Not even an hour later, the brand took to Twitter to backpedal on their original tweet, writing, “We apologize for this unfortunate tweet from our social media intern. He’ll be collecting the covfefe for the rest of the week!”

The worldwide trend was courtesy of porn star, Stormy Daniels, 39, who reportedly compared Trump’s manhood to a “toadstool,” which is the mushroom character in the popular Nintendo game, Mario Kart. In her forthcoming book, Full Disclosure, Daniels reportedly discusses her alleged sexual encounters with Trump, who she writes, “has a huge mushroom head (penis).”

We apologize for this unfortunate tweet from our social media intern. He'll be collecting the covfefe for the rest of the week! pic.twitter.com/oud8M4eBnj — Nintendo Life (@nintendolife) September 18, 2018

Daniels reportedly writes that Trump’s penis size is “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small,” according to The Guardian, who obtained a copy of the not-yet-released book. She writes: “He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…” Daniels added that “it may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had.”

HolywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Trump is “furious” over the allegations about his junk. “Donald is absolutely livid about Stormy Daniels‘ description of his penis and bedroom performance,” a source close to the president told us. “He prides himself on his manhood, and he’s furious that he’s been made into this figure of ridicule. He can’t stand being mocked like this.”

Trump has yet to tweet about the latest allegations about his you-know-what … but, it’s most likely on its way.